Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in IES Holdings, Inc. $IESC

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in IES were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IES in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in IES by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in IES by 162.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in IES by 127.6% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IES by 22.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at IES

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.45, for a total transaction of $607,819.50. Following the sale, the chairman owned 10,913,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,325,849.80. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 41,340 shares of company stock worth $11,522,915 in the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th.

IES Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of IESC opened at $327.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.33. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.89 and a 1-year high of $370.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.67.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.40. IES had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $890.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.00 million.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Featured Articles

