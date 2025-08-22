Swiss National Bank Sells 10,600 Shares of Progyny, Inc. $PGNY

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Progyny were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,265,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $10,557,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,660,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,665,000 after purchasing an additional 552,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in Progyny by 458.2% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 515,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 423,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,522.04. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $59,037.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,112 shares in the company, valued at $311,451.84. This trade represents a 15.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $23.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.17.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $332.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.70 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.28%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Progyny has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-1.780 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Progyny from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 price objective on Progyny in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.10.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

