Swiss National Bank Sells 1,300 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AGIO

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9,296.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 595,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,567,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Patient Square Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,000,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 935,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,732,000 after purchasing an additional 265,637 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $38.20 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $62.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.19). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,590.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,770 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $92,905.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,131.88. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sarah Gheuens sold 11,914 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $452,612.86. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,685.29. The trade was a 16.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,448 shares of company stock worth $2,026,141 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGIO. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.



