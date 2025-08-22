Swiss National Bank Sells 1,300 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. $ATRC

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $152,086,000 after buying an additional 61,166 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,969,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,179,000 after purchasing an additional 103,685 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 700,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,398,000 after purchasing an additional 136,015 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in AtriCure during the first quarter worth about $19,139,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AtriCure by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,779,000 after acquiring an additional 50,153 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research set a $54.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.89.

AtriCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -46.40 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.95. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $43.11.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $136.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 7.27%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. AtriCure has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.390–0.340 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AtriCure

In other AtriCure news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $90,282.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,386.30. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,464. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,452 shares of company stock valued at $445,333 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

