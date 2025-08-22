Swiss National Bank Sells 1,400 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. $CRI

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the first quarter worth $7,187,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the first quarter worth $58,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Carter’s by 57.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,327,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,276,000 after purchasing an additional 81,097 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the first quarter worth $303,000.

Carter’s stock opened at $25.2810 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average is $35.61.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.26). Carter’s had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $585.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carter’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Carter’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research cut Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Carter’s from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

