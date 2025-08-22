Swiss National Bank Sells 1,700 Shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Perdoceo Education worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth $556,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRDO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perdoceo Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Julia A. Leeman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $160,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,741.39. This trade represents a 14.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dean Hansen sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $189,170.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,036.76. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,221 shares of company stock worth $5,219,463. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $32.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 20.09%.The business had revenue of $209.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Perdoceo Education has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.480-2.550 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

About Perdoceo Education

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.