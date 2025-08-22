Swiss National Bank Sells 2,200 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. $AVPT

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVPT. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in AvePoint during the first quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Jeff Epstein sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $9,385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,157,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,733,614.07. This represents a 30.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $655,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,190,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,308,901.82. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 570,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,950. Insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AVPT opened at $14.97 on Friday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -299.34 and a beta of 1.35.
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.
