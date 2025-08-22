Swiss National Bank Sells 2,900 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. $ARQT

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,818,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,635,000 after purchasing an additional 377,363 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $937,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,627,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,152,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.84.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.40% and a negative return on equity of 62.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Patrick J. Heron bought 2,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $34,609.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,448 shares in the company, valued at $359,019.84. This represents a 10.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $90,708.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 197,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,226.12. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,914 shares of company stock worth $64,853 and have sold 79,312 shares worth $1,151,404. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

