Swiss National Bank Sells 3,600 Shares of World Kinect Corporation $WKC

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WKC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in World Kinect by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of World Kinect by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Get World Kinect alerts:

World Kinect Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WKC opened at $25.7830 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. World Kinect Corporation has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $31.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. World Kinect had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. On average, analysts predict that World Kinect Corporation will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on World Kinect from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of World Kinect in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of World Kinect from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, World Kinect currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

View Our Latest Report on WKC

About World Kinect

(Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.