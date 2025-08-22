Swiss National Bank Sells 400 Shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) $GBX

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 892.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 108,700.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Greenbrier Companies news, COO William J. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 32,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,272. This trade represents a 10.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 3,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total transaction of $204,873.19. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,690.77. The trade was a 63.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,379 shares of company stock worth $595,213 in the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $45.7260 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.69.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.87. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Greenbrier Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

