Swiss National Bank Sells 4,200 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation $FCF

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 197,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2,911.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 815.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Commonwealth Financial

In related news, CFO James R. Reske sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $36,485.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 90,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,498.36. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $16.8350 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.84. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 18.94%.The company had revenue of $131.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCF

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.