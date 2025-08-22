Swiss National Bank Sells 43,600 Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. $CLOV

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 758,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of Clover Health Investments worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 273,348 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 345,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 68,256 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Clover Health Investments by 336.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 461,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 355,926 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 2,248.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 42,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $4.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.91.

In other Clover Health Investments news, CEO Conrad Wai sold 91,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $302,774.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,403,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,660,287.32. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Anna U. Loengard purchased 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $68,635.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 29,610 shares in the company, valued at $76,689.90. The trade was a 852.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Clover Health Investments from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $4.50 to $4.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.37.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

