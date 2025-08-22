Swiss National Bank Sells 4,500 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. $RAMP

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of LiveRamp worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in LiveRamp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 63.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in LiveRamp by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 117,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 96,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $26.9010 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 122.28 and a beta of 1.00. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $36.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average is $29.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $194.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.22 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 1.89%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RAMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LiveRamp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

View Our Latest Report on RAMP

Insider Transactions at LiveRamp

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $578,457.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 79,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,328. This trade represents a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 55,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,980. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.