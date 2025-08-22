Swiss National Bank Sells 700 Shares of Lakeland Financial Corporation $LKFN

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Lakeland Financial worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 40.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 809.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 60.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 16.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $64.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.25. Lakeland Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $78.61.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $63.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.02 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $166,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,899.52. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Hovde Group raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

