Swiss National Bank Sells 800 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. $RPD

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Rapid7 worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 964,899 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 95.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,841,000 after purchasing an additional 919,955 shares during the last quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth about $20,714,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,235,000 after acquiring an additional 262,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 13D Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth about $5,455,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Rapid7 stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $44.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Rapid7 had a return on equity of 149.12% and a net margin of 3.41%.The business had revenue of $214.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Rapid7 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.470 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $5,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,518,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,585,521.04. This represents a 3.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 772,194 shares of company stock worth $15,135,356 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RPD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.89.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Featured Stories

