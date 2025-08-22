Swiss National Bank Sells 8,000 Shares of PagerDuty $PD

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 1,222.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 431,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 398,650 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,734,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,574,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 709,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after acquiring an additional 218,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 646,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 185,224 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $15.7740 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.89. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $119.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.98 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. PagerDuty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.00 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of PagerDuty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

