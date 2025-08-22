Swiss National Bank Sells 900 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. $WRBY

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Warby Parker worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 231.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Shares of WRBY opened at $26.0560 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.18 and a beta of 2.09. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $29.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Warby Parker from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

Insider Transactions at Warby Parker

In other Warby Parker news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $141,360.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 44,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,349.24. This represents a 11.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 28,347 shares in the company, valued at $711,793.17. This represents a 63.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock worth $2,607,280 in the last three months. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warby Parker Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

