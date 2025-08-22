Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,300 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Elequin Capital LP grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 121.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $12.57 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.600–0.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on American Airlines Group to $13.00 and gave the stock an “unchanged” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

