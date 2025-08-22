Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.73.

VSCO stock opened at $21.3320 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $48.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.17.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 272,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 22,803 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 33,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 30,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $2,161,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

