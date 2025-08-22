TELUS Corporation $TU Position Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 61,093 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TU. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 71.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 112,425.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 10.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 175.4% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Price Performance

NYSE TU opened at $16.56 on Friday. TELUS Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.73.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.67%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TELUS Corporation will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.3019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TU. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on TELUS from $20.25 to $21.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TELUS

About TELUS

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.