The ODP Corporation $ODP Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,501 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ODP were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ODP. Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ODP during the fourth quarter worth about $17,856,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 788,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,921,000 after buying an additional 404,041 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 7,849.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 319,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 315,409 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ODP during the fourth quarter worth about $7,149,000. Finally, Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ODP during the fourth quarter worth about $5,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The ODP Corporation has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $603.71 million, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. ODP had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The ODP Corporation will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ODP from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

