Thryv Holdings, Inc. $THRY Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,394 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.29% of Thryv worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THRY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Thryv during the first quarter worth about $30,209,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Thryv by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 4,280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,000 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $13,654,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,400,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,696,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thryv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 592,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,792.80. This represents a 1.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thryv Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ THRY opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). Thryv had a negative return on equity of 47.96% and a negative net margin of 11.06%.The firm had revenue of $210.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Thryv has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Thryv from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Thryv from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Thryv

About Thryv

(Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.