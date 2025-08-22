Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIEV) Short Interest Down 25.4% in July

Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 143,000 shares, adeclineof25.4% from the July 15th total of 191,800 shares. Approximately0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Thunder Power Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of AIEV opened at $0.11 on Friday. Thunder Power has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.

Get Thunder Power alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thunder Power

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thunder Power stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 83,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Thunder Power at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thunder Power

Thunder Power Holdings Limited manufactures passenger electric vehicles. Thunder Power Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Thunder Power Hong Kong Limited operates as a subsidiary of Electric Power Technology Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.