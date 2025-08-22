TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Citigroup

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

TJX opened at $137.3490 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $153.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.89. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $111.22 and a 52 week high of $145.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,141,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,489,909,000 after buying an additional 727,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,595,536 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,001,063,000 after buying an additional 285,737 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,070,916 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,205,927,000 after buying an additional 301,127 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,808,774,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,628,000 after buying an additional 1,845,225 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

