TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $155.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa America raised shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $137.3490 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $153.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.89. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $111.22 and a twelve month high of $145.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 24.5% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $6,248,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 17.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 97,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,823 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 123,479 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.