Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 30,678 call options on the company. Thisrepresentsanincreaseof116% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,184 call options.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $31.6150 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.71%.The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.04%.

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 136,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,826. This trade represents a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 158,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,671.10. This trade represents a 10.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.