Trend Micro Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trend Micro Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 900 shares, agrowthof28.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Trend Micro Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMICY opened at $53.53 on Friday. Trend Micro has a 12-month low of $50.80 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $450.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.56 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 28.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Trend Micro will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.