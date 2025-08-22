Truist Financial Raises Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $283.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $264.00 to $283.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.33.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $255.8520 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.15 and a 200-day moving average of $230.35. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.