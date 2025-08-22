Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,830 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.48% of Tutor Perini worth $18,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 32.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 32.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 38,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Tutor Perini from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Tutor Perini from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tutor Perini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tutor Perini

In other news, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 130,478 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $5,340,464.54. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 4,570,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,090,416.05. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,270,901. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

NYSE TPC opened at $57.0650 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.83. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 2.77%.The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

About Tutor Perini

(Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.