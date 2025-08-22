Unilever (NYSE:UL) Now Covered by Analysts at CICC Research

CICC Research began coverage on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Unilever Stock Down 0.5%

Unilever Increases Dividend

UL opened at $63.2250 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $155.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.67. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.5175 dividend. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 59.31%.

Institutional Trading of Unilever

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 209.0% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth $39,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

