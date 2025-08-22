United Parks & Resorts Inc. $PRKS Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parks & Resorts were worth $19,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCP Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $630,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 94.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 21,195 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 40,762 shares during the last quarter.

United Parks & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of PRKS opened at $51.2450 on Friday. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $60.83. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Parks & Resorts last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.31). United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 47.59% and a net margin of 12.39%.The firm had revenue of $490.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.91.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

