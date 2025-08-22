VEON Ltd. $VEON Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,649 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in VEON were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in VEON by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in VEON during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.50. VEON Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $64.00.

VEON ( NASDAQ:VEON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $7.35. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. VEON had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 75.40%. VEON has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of VEON in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Litchfield Hills Research raised shares of VEON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

