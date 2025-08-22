Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and traded as high as $12.81. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 148,153 shares.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.1%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 94.6% during the second quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 82,676 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,387,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,006,000 after buying an additional 88,073 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 449,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Finally, Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth $168,000.

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

