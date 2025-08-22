What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for Home Depot Q3 Earnings?

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Home Depot in a report released on Wednesday, August 20th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.13 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Home Depot’s FY2026 earnings at $15.00 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.52.

Shares of HD stock opened at $397.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $395.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.56.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

