Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $292.92.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital lifted their price objective on Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total transaction of $1,437,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 178,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,747,168.62. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,496,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,440.96. The trade was a 80.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 329,005 shares of company stock valued at $79,203,523 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 5.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 13.9% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 33.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 27.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $227.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Workday has a twelve month low of $205.33 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 125.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.85 and its 200 day moving average is $242.98.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%.The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

