Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,676 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 120.7% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 3,408.3% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 421 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 32.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 896 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 49.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 994 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $208,375.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $282,439.92. The trade was a 42.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $110.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.27. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $113.25.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 30.03%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.