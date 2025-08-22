Xponential Fitness, Inc. $XPOF Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,781 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Xponential Fitness by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPOF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

Xponential Fitness Stock Down 4.6%

NYSE XPOF opened at $8.6550 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $18.87.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $76.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Xponential Fitness has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Xponential Fitness

In other Xponential Fitness news, Director Bruce N. Haase purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $536,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 95,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,836.79. This represents a 269.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 42.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xponential Fitness Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

