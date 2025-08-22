YouGov (LON:YOU) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 326.75 ($4.38) and traded as low as GBX 320 ($4.29). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 338 ($4.54), with a volume of 385,296 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YOU. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 760 price target on shares of YouGov in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 565 target price on shares of YouGov in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 662.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £395.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 342.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 326.75.

YouGov is an international research and data analytics group.

Our mission is to supply a continuous stream of accurate data into what the world thinks, so that organisations can better serve the communities that sustain them.

Our 22 million registered members provide us with a highly engaged proprietary panel that delivers thousands of data points on consumer opinions, attitudes and behaviour on a daily basis.

