Zillow Group, Inc. $ZG Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ZG. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.62.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZG opened at $77.89 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $51.16 and a one year high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.58, a PEG ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.87.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.The firm had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $484,049.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 59,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,475.52. The trade was a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 11,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $966,605.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 153,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,377.49. The trade was a 6.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 580,379 shares of company stock valued at $49,319,729 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Further Reading

