10,194 Shares in ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR Acquired by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 1,418.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,174,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,358 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ACM Research by 12,871.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,072,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,482 shares in the last quarter. Triata Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth about $15,507,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,549,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,255,000 after purchasing an additional 206,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Stock Up 19.2%

Shares of ACMR opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business had revenue of $215.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, Director Tracy Liu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,160. This trade represents a 11.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,028. The trade was a 23.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,260,000. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

