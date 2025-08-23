10,273 Shares in India Fund, Inc. $IFN Bought by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in India Fund by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of India Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 38,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in India Fund by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in India Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in India Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

India Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IFN stock opened at $15.4250 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. India Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

India Fund Increases Dividend

India Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

