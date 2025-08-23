10,527 Shares in NewtekOne, Inc. $NEWT Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in NewtekOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 105,397 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 253,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 100,989 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NewtekOne during the fourth quarter valued at $1,125,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in NewtekOne by 16.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 520,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 72,574 shares during the last quarter. 38.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NewtekOne

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 10,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,200,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,036,984.74. This trade represents a 0.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 14,600 shares of company stock worth $158,519 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NewtekOne Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NEWT opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $328.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.22. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 14.65%.The firm had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.88 million. NewtekOne has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Analysts predict that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NewtekOne from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on NewtekOne from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

