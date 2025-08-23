11,120 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $5,137,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock opened at $129.9480 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.86. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.50 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.160-2.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $331,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,984.48. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean J. Kerins acquired 8,630 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.91 per share, with a total value of $991,673.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,065,903.28. This trade represents a 7.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $115.75.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

