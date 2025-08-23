20,345 Shares in Millrose Properties, Inc. $MRP Acquired by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the first quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,748,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $659,000.

Get Millrose Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Millrose Properties from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Millrose Properties Stock Performance

Shares of MRP stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.15. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $34.56.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter.

Millrose Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%.

Millrose Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Millrose Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millrose Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.