25,800 Shares in Vital Farms, Inc. $VITL Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vital Farms at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Vital Farms by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Vital Farms by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of VITL stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average is $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 7.84%.The company had revenue of $184.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Vital Farms has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on VITL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital set a $60.00 target price on Vital Farms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Vital Farms from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Vital Farms from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Vital Farms from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Insider Transactions at Vital Farms

In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 30,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $1,175,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,858,890 shares in the company, valued at $268,662,721.30. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thilo Wrede sold 1,200 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $38,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 57,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,745.81. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,905 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,646 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

