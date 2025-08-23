277,650 Shares in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. $GDRX Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 277,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDRX. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 213.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $51,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial lowered GoodRx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $4.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $203.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

