3,511 Shares in Aptiv PLC $APTV Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 201.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aptiv from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

Aptiv Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $78.3750 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $78.44.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

