5,276 Shares in Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,251,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 75.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 11.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 20,503 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $25,526,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $39.5940 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 27.62%.The company had revenue of $514.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3426 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

