5,427 Shares in Camden National Corporation $CAC Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAC. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden National in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Camden National during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Camden National by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Camden National by 29.2% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Stock Performance

Shares of CAC opened at $40.72 on Friday. Camden National Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $50.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.44.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.23). Camden National had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.77%.The firm had revenue of $69.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Camden National Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Camden National to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Camden National from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens raised Camden National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden National currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

