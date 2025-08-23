58,156 Shares in Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 58,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 3,131,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,359 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,741,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 477,634 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,813,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,554 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Oscar Health by 23.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 54,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,008,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Oscar Health from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oscar Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Oscar Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $16.7920 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.86. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 13.78% and a negative net margin of 1.50%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

